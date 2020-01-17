What apartments will $1,000 rent you in the Hills of Park North, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Hills of Park North?

According to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in The Hills of Park North is currently hovering around $715.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,000/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

11207 Terra Loop Road

Listed at $975/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 11207 Terra Loop Road.

In the apartment, you'll find a ceiling fan and a dishwasher. Building amenities include garage parking and outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

4408 Terra Summit Road

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 4408 Terra Summit Road. It's listed for $995/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space and garage parking. In the apartment, the listing promises in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed.

11245 Terra Loop Road

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 11245 Terra Loop Road that's also going for $995/month.

The apartment has a dishwasher. The building has outdoor space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

