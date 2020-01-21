What apartments will $800 rent you in Vance Jackson, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Vance Jackson?

According to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Vance Jackson is currently hovering around $801.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $800/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

11530 Vance Jackson Road, #65299

Listed at $716/month, this 565-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 11530 Vance Jackson Road.

In the unit, expect to see a balcony and a dishwasher. The building features garage parking and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

11910 Orsinger Lane, #65247

Here's a 560-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 11910 Orsinger Lane that's going for $739/month.

In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher and a balcony. The building has garage parking and a swimming pool. Both cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

11444 Vance Jackson Road

Check out this 718-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 11444 Vance Jackson Road. It's listed for $748/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry. The apartment also offers a dishwasher, and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a $200 pet fee.

