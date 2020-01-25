Renting in San Antonio: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in San Antonio look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in San Antonio via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3270 Nacogdoches Road

First, listed at $575/month, this 474-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 3270 Nacogdoches Road, is 31.2 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in San Antonio, which is currently estimated at around $836/month.

The building features a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, a fireplace and a balcony. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

124 Arlington Court

Then, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 124 Arlington Court in Riverside, is also listed for $575/month.

Expect hardwood flooring and air conditioning in the apartment. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

East Norwood Court

Next is this 400-square-foot studio at East Norwood Court, listed at $600/month.

The building offers outdoor space. Animals are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

7585 Ingram Road

Last but not least is this 485-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 7585 Ingram Road in Pipers Meadow and listed for $619/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

