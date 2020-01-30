Budget apartments for rent in Vance Jackson, San Antonio

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Vance Jackson are hovering around $801, compared to an $829 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Vance Jackson rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6111 Vance Jackson Road

Listed at $708/month, this 690-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom short stay apartment, located at 6111 Vance Jackson Road, is 11.6% less than the $801/month median rent for a one-bedroom in Vance Jackson.

Building amenities include a swimming pool and garage parking. Also, expect a balcony and a dishwasher in the apartment. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

11444 Vance Jackson Road



Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 11444 Vance Jackson Road, which, at 618 square feet, is going for $720/month.

The building features secured entry. The unit also has a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $175 pet deposit.

11530 Vance Jackson Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom short stay apartment, situated at 11530 Vance Jackson Road, is listed for $737/month for its 565 square feet.

In the unit, expect a dishwasher and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

