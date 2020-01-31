What apartments will $1,000 rent you in King William, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in King William?

According to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in King William is currently hovering around $975.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,000/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

South Alamo Street

Check out this 630-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at South Alamo Street. It's listed for $940/month.

Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

310 Stieren St.



Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 310 Stieren St. It's also listed for $975/month.

The building boasts garage parking. In the unit, you'll see a renovated kitchen, air conditioning and granite countertops. Animals are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

South Alamo and Blue Star Streets

Finally, here's a studio apartment at South Alamo and Blue Star Streets that's going for $1,000/month.

In the apartment, you'll see a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

