What apartments will $1,400 rent you in Hidden Cove, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Hidden Cove?

If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a great option that fits right within your budget. Fortunately, Hidden Cove has plenty of current local listings to help you get a sense of the local market. And according to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

We took a look at local listings for apartments in San Antonio via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings going for less than $1,400/month. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4942 War Horse Drive

Listed at $1,325/month, this 1,539-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit is located at 4942 War Horse Drive.

The residence features hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building has garage parking and outdoor space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Standing Rock Street

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit located on Standing Rock Street. It's listed for $1,365/month.

The building has garage parking and outdoor space. You can also expect hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

War Cloud Street

Here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit on War Cloud Street that's also going for $1,365/month.

The unit includes hardwood flooring. Animals are not allowed.

Sweet Maiden Drive

Located on Sweet Maiden Drive, here's a 1,425-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $1,365/month.

Pets are not welcome.

