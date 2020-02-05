Budget apartments for rent in Highland Park, San Antonio

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Highland Park are hovering around $700, compared to an $828 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Highland Park rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1243 Schley Ave.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom address at 1243 Schley Ave., which, at 576 square feet, is going for $550/month.

Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

506 Drexel Ave.

Listed at $750/month, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 506 Drexel Ave.The building offers package service. In the unit, you'll find stainless steel appliances, a ceiling fan and hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.(See the complete listing here.)

1042 Greer St.

This three-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1042 Greer St., is listed for $1,250/month.

The unit includes a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Package service is offered as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

