The cheapest apartments for rent in Forest Crest, San Antonio

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Forest Crest are hovering around $1,083, compared to ann $829 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Forest Crest rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

17803 La Cantera Terrace

This studio apartment, situated at 17803 La Cantera Terrace, is listed for $915/month for its 483 square feet.

The residence features a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. A swimming pool is offered as a building amenity. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

18102 Talavera Ridge, #Y-152

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 18102 Talavera Ridge, #Y-152, which is going for $1,050/month.

The apartment has a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Rim Drive

Check out this 689-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Rim Drive, listed at $1,068/month.

The building offers assigned parking. In the unit, you'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

