The cheapest apartments for rent in Southside, San Antonio

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Southside look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $650, compared to ann $830 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

A look at local listings in Southside via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5470 W. Military Drive

Listed at $687/month, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5470 W. Military Drive.

Building amenities include a swimming pool, on-site laundry, a gym and a resident lounge. Also, expect a dishwasher in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

8671 S.W. Loop 410

This three-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 8671 S.W. Loop 410, is listed for $719/month.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a deck; there's also a swimming pool available. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $250 pet fee.

6214 Slate Valley Drive

Here's a three-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling at 6214 Slate Valley Drive, which, at 920 square feet, is going for $975/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. The unit also comes with a ceiling fan and granite countertops. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

