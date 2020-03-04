Budget rentals in Hidden Cove, San Antonio

Hidden Cove is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Hidden Cove look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Hidden Cove via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded renters can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5410 Red Sky St.

Listed at $995/month, this 852-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom house is located at 5410 Red Sky St.

The house has a garage, hardwood flooring and central heating and air conditioning. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

5307 Diamond Cove

This three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom house, situated at 5307 Diamond Cove, is listed for $1,150/month for its 1,148 square feet.

The house features hardwood flooring, outdoor space and a garage. Pets are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

Standing Rock Street

Here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom house at Standing Rock Street, which is going for $1,365/month.

When it comes to amenities, expect a garage, outdoor space and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

War Cloud Street

Last but not least, there's this house with three bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms at War Cloud Street, also listed at $1,365/month.

In the residence, expect to find hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.