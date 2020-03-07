The cheapest apartments for rent in Friedrich Wilderness Park, San Antonio

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Friedrich Wilderness Park are hovering around $1,015, compared to ann $837 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Friedrich Wilderness Park rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

6522 Camp Bullis Road

Listed at $872/month, this 705-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 6522 Camp Bullis Road, is 14.1% less than the $1,015/month median rent for a one bedroom in Friedrich Wilderness Park.

The building features a garage parking, a resident lounge and a swimming pool. In the unit, expect granite countertops and high ceilings. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

Legend Lane

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Legend Lane, is listed for $999/month for its 672 square feet.

You'll see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the apartment. There's also garage parking available. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

21630 Milsa Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 21630 Milsa Drive, which is going for $1,000/month.

The building features garage parking. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.