Budget apartments for rent in Oak Park, San Antonio

Oak Park is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Oak Park look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Oak Park via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3031 Eisenhauer Road

Listed at $729/month, this 634-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 3031 Eisenhauer Road, is 21.2% less than the $925/month median rent for a one bedroom in Oak Park - Northwood.

The building features a swimming pool and outdoor space. Also, expect a balcony and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

2611 Eisenhauer Road

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2611 Eisenhauer Road, which is going for $1,425/month.

The building offers outdoor space. In the unit, look for a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: This property is pet-friendly. Expect a $300 pet fee.

7111 Poniente Lane

Then there's this address with three bedrooms and two bathrooms at 7111 Poniente Lane, listed at $2,100/month.

Expect to find a dhardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

Nacogdoches Road

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom dwelling, situated at Nacogdoches Road, is listed for $1,375/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

