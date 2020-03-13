What apartments will $1,200 rent you in Forest Crest, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Forest Crest?

According to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Forest Crest is currently hovering around $1,094.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,200/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Talavera Ridge and Worth Parkway

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,114/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Talavera Ridge and Worth Parkway.

Expect to see stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry in the apartment. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, outdoor space and a fitness center. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

18102 Talavera Ridge

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 18102 Talavera Ridge. It's listed for $1,170/month for its 722 square feet.

The building features a fitness center, outdoor space, a swimming pool and an elevator. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

Camp Bullis Road

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, here's a 960-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at Camp Bullis Road that's going for $1,199/month.

The unit features hardwood flooring. The building has a gym. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.