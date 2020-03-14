The cheapest apartments for rent in Forest Crest, San Antonio

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Forest Crest are hovering around $1,094, compared to ann $838 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Forest Crest rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has minimal transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Interstate 10

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $799/month, this 705-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at Interstate 10, is 27.0% less than the $1,094/month median rent for a one bedroom in Forest Crest.

The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, you're in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

23910 W. Interstate 10

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 23910 W. Interstate 10. It's listed for $1,050/month for its 719 square feet.

The unit includes a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include a swimming pool and an elevator. Pet owners, rejoice: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

Rim Drive

Photo: Zumper

Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Rim Drive. At 689 square feet, it's going for $1,068/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. In the unit, the listing promises in-unit laundry, a renovated kitchen, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

18102 Talavera Ridge

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, there's this 672-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 18102 Talavera Ridge, listed at $1,083/month.

The apartment comes with a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. Amenities in the building include garage parking. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.