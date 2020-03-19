Renting in San Antonio: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

Finding a good deal can be a challenge if you're on the hunt for new digs on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in San Antonio look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in San Antonio via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3270 Nacogdoches Road

Listed at $575/month, this 474-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 3270 Nacogdoches Road, is 31.1 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in San Antonio, which is currently estimated at around $835/month.

The building offers a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect a balcony, a dishwasher and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

7226 Blanco Road

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom address at 7226 Blanco Road in Greater Harmony Hills, which, at 532 square feet, is going for $580/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. The listing also promises a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

2439 N.E. Loop 410

Then there's this 564-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2439 N.E. Loop 410, listed at $621/month.

The unit features a balcony and a dishwasher. The building features a swimming pool and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

3400 Northeast Pky

Next up is this 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 3400 Northeast Pky in Wilshire and listed for $622/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool and garage parking. Also, expect a dishwasher and a balcony in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the listing.)

4900 USAA Blvd.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 4900 USAA Blvd., is listed for $635/month for its 520 square feet.

In the unit, look for a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the listing here.)

