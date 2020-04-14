The cheapest apartments for rent in Hidden Cove, San Antonio

Hidden Cove is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Hidden Cove look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Hidden Cove via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

8519 Tesoro Hills

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,275/month, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom living space is located at 8519 Tesoro Hills.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and garage parking. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

Standing Rock Street

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom dwelling, situated at Standing Rock Street, is listed for $1,365/month.

In the unit, expect hardwood flooring. The building features outdoor space and garage parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

War Cloud Street

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at War Cloud Street, which, at 1,777 square feet, is also going for $1,365/month.

Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.