What apartments will $1,200 rent you in Downtown San Antonio, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown?

According to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $1,115.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,200/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

633 S. St. Mary's St.

Listed at $1,108/month, this 594-square-foot studio apartment is located at 633 S. St. Mary's St.

The building features garage parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

Graham Avenue

Next, there's this studio apartment located at Graham Avenue. It's listed for $1,115/month for its 636 square feet.

The building boasts garage parking. The apartment also comes with a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

100 N. Santa Rosa St.

Here's a studio apartment at 100 N. Santa Rosa St. that's going for $1,195/month.

The building features secured entry, a fitness center, additional storage space, garage parking, an elevator and a swimming pool. Animals are not welcome.

