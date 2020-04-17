Renting in San Antonio: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in San Antonio are hovering around $825. But how does the low-end pricing on a San Antonio rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3270 Nacogdoches Road

Listed at $575/month, this 474-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 3270 Nacogdoches Road, is 30.3 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in San Antonio, which is currently estimated at around $825/month.

The building offers a swimming pool and on-site laundry. You'll also find a dishwasher, a balcony and a fireplace in the apartment. Pets are not permitted.

641 W. Magnolia Ave.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom short-stay townhouse, situated at 641 W. Magnolia Ave. in Alta Vista, is also listed for $575/month for its 576 square feet.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring. Building amenities include outdoor space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

7226 Blanco Road

Here's a studio apartment at 7226 Blanco Road in Greater Harmony Hills, which, at 448 square feet, is going for $580/month.

The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

8722 Cinnamon Creek Drive

Then there's this 372-square-foot studio at 8722 Cinnamon Creek Drive, also listed at $580/month.

In the unit, you're promised a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.

4619 Dietrich Road

Finally, there's this 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, located at 4619 Dietrich Road and listed for $650/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised central heating and high ceilings. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

