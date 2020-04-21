What apartments will $1,100 rent you in Forest Crest, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Forest Crest?

According to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Forest Crest is currently hovering around $1,114.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,100/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

17803 La Cantera Terrace

Listed at $1,055/month, this 523-square-foot studio apartment is located at 17803 La Cantera Terrace.

You can expect to see hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

5810 Worth Parkway

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 5810 Worth Parkway. It's listed for $1,067/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. You can also expect to see a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet owners, rejoice: Cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Rim Drive

Then, there's this 689-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Rim Drive that's going for $1,068/month.

In the apartment, expect to see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

18102 Talavera Ridge

Finally, check out this 672-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 18102 Talavera Ridge. It's listed for $1,083/month.

Building amenities include garage parking. The unit also comes with a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

