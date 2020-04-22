Budget apartments for rent in Wilshire Village, San Antonio

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Wilshire Village are hovering around $850, compared to ann $825 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Wilshire Village rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

731-743 Byrnes Drive



Photo: Zumper

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, situated at 731-743 Byrnes Drive, is listed for $950/month for its 970 square feet.

Expect to see stainless steel appliances and a balcony in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

314 Olney Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a three-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 314 Olney Drive, which is going for $1,300/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher and a ceiling fan. Pets are not permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

711 Blakeley Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Then there's this 1,329-square-foot living space with three bedrooms and one bathroom at 711 Blakeley Drive, listed at $1,350/month.

In the unit, expect a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building features outdoor space and garage parking. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.