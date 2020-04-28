What apartments will $1,400 rent you in Hidden Cove, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Hidden Cove?

Finding a the ideal spot can be a challenge if you're looking for an apartment with a specific price range in mind. Fortunately, Hidden Cove has plenty of current local listings to give you a snapshot of your options. And according to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

We took a look at local listings for apartments in San Antonio via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings that you can snag for no more than $1,400/month. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Standing Rock Street

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,365/month, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit is located at Standing Rock Street.

You can expect to see hardwood flooring in the residence. The building offers garage parking and outdoor space. Animals are not welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

4934 War Horse Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit situated at 4934 War Horse Drive. It's listed for $1,375/month for its 1,425 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. You can also expect to find a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the unit. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

8202 Tesoro Hls

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 1,407-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit at 8202 Tesoro Hls that's also going for $1,375/month.

Look for hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

War Cloud Street

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this 1,777-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit that's located at War Cloud Street. It's listed for $1,375/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and outdoor space. You can also expect to find hardwood flooring in the residence. Pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

Sweet Maiden Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Located at Sweet Maiden Drive, here's a 1,425-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,375/month.

Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.