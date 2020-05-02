Renting in San Antonio: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in San Antonio are hovering around $825. But how does the low-end pricing on a San Antonio rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

905 W. Lynwood Ave.

Listed at $550/month, this 476-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 905 W. Lynwood Ave. in Beacon Hill, is 33.3 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in San Antonio, which is currently estimated at around $825/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. The apartment also features air conditioning. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

8722 Cinnamon Creek Drive

Next, here's a studio apartment at 8722 Cinnamon Creek Drive, which, at 372 square feet, is going for $590/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. Also, look for a fireplace, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the residence. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3270 Nacogdoches Road

Then, here's a 748-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 3270 Nacogdoches Road and listed for $626/month.

The building features a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for a fireplace, a dishwasher and a balcony. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

4900 USAA Blvd.

Finally, here's a 655-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4900 USAA Blvd., listed at $760/month.

Look for a dishwasher, a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

