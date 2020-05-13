The cheapest apartments for rent in Forest Crest, San Antonio

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Forest Crest are hovering around $1,114, compared to ann $825 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Forest Crest rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Interstate 10

Listed at $799/month, this 705-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at Interstate 10, is 28.3% less than the $1,114/month median rent for a one bedroom in Forest Crest.

Expect to find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

5810 Worth Parkway

Next, here's a studio apartment at 5810 Worth Parkway, which is going for $990/month.

The building features garage parking. You can also expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

17803 La Cantera Terrace

This studio apartment, situated at 17803 La Cantera Terrace, is listed for $1,063/month for its 590 square feet.

The unit features a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Building amenities include a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Rim Drive

Then, there's this 689-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at Rim Drive, listed at $1,068/month.

In the unit, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a renovated kitchen. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building offers assigned parking. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

18102 Talavera Ridge

Finally, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 18102 Talavera Ridge, listed at $1,185/month.

The building features a gym, a swimming pool, outdoor space and an elevator. Pet owners, rejoice: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

