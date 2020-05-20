Budget apartments for rent in Hidden Cove, San Antonio

Hidden Cove isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Hidden Cove look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Hidden Cove via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8315 Sweet Maiden St.

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,000/month, this 1,188-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom living space is located at 8315 Sweet Maiden St.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Standing Rock Street

Photo: Zumper

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom space, situated at Standing Rock Street, is listed for $1,365/month.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Sweet Maiden Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom address at Sweet Maiden Drive, which, at 1,425 square feet, is going for $1,375/month.

Cats and dogs are not allowed.

