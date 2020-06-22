Tour this $675K modern green estate in a neighborhood of 1970s ranch-style homes

SAN ANTONIO – It has all of the technology and styling of a modern home, but it’s nestled in an established neighborhood where some of the neighbors have been living for nearly five decades.

The stunning home at 16919 Happy Hollow Drive is all set for a new owner and the listing agent for Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty has provided video so you can tour the estate from home.

The roughly 2,400 square foot home comes with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a screened-in porch so you can enjoy your backyard year-round under the towering oak trees.

According to the listing, the “green” home includes multiple energy efficiencies built-in from the ground up, starting with its east/west positioning.

Dark wood flooring is present throughout the home and the spa-like master bathroom comes complete with a picture window.

What makes the home truly unique is that the 2015-built home was built in a neighborhood that was established in the 1970s.

Read more real estate articles on KSAT here:

Tour $2.15-million estate in San Antonio’s exclusive Dominion neighborhood

$3 million dollar Terrell Hills mansion was originally built as wedding present

Video, photos show $5.5 million estate in San Antonio’s Dominion neighborhood

Gorgeous $7.95 million mansion for sale in Boerne will make you feel like you’re in Italy