Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in San Antonio with a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

6933 Borderbrook Drive

Listed at $902/month, this 723-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6933 Borderbrook Drive.

In the furnished unit, you can expect a dishwasher, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. The building has garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

215 Jackson Keller Road (Shearer Hills/Ridgeview)

Here's an 840-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 215 Jackson Keller Road that's going for $905/month.

You can expect to see a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. The building offers a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

18211 Bulverde Road

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 18211 Bulverde Road. It's also listed for $905/month.

The unit has a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $299 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

3435 E. Southcross Blvd. (Pecan Valley)

Located at 3435 E. Southcross Blvd., here's a 990-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $906/month.

The apartment has a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in San Antonio.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.