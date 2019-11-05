Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in San Antonio if you've got a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

202 Birchleaf Drive (Shearer Hills-Ridgeview)

Listed at $905/month, this 840-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 202 Birchleaf Drive.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

6650 Prue Road (Alamo Farmsteads-Babcock Road)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 6650 Prue Road. It's also listed for $905/month for its 1,196 square feet.

The building boasts a gym and assigned parking. The unit also includes a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.

18211 Bulverde Road

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 18211 Bulverde Road that's also going for $905/month.

The unit offers a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $299 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

3435 E. Southcross Blvd. (Pecan Valley)

Next, check out this 990-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 3435 E. Southcross Blvd. It's listed for $906/month.

The building offers on-site laundry, secured entry, a gym and a swimming pool. In the apartment, expect to find a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

5114 Medical Drive

Located at 5114 Medical Drive, here's a 569-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $907/month.

The listing promises a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the furnished studio. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

