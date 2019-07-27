Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in San Antonio if you're on a budget of $1,100/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

18777 Stone Oak Parkway



First up, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 18777 Stone Oak Parkway. It's listed for $1,003/month.

Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5114 Medical Drive

Here's a 569-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 5114 Medical Drive that's going for $1,004/month.

You can expect in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the residence. The building offers assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Huebner and Babcock Roads

Located at Huebner and Babcock Roads, here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's listed for $1,005/month.

The listing promises air conditioning, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the apartment. The building features assigned parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

