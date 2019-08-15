Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in San Antonio if you've got a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1431 Cable Ranch Road

First, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 1431 Cable Ranch Road. It's listed for $1,033/month for its 975 square feet.

The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you'll see a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, is relatively suitable for biking and offers a few nearby public transportation options.

8727 Fredericksburg Road

Next, here's a 905-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 8727 Fredericksburg Road that's going for $1,003/month.

The residence offers a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. The building boasts secured entry and assigned parking. This rental is cat-friendly and dog-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately suitable for walking, offers some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

18777 Stone Oak Pkwy., #4889

Check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 18777 Stone Oak Pkwy., #4889. It's listed for $1,003/month.

Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat suitable for walking, is convenient for biking and offers some transit options.

