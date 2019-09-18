Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in San Antonio if you're on a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1234 Evans Ranch Road

Listed at $1,002/month, this 670-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1234 Evans Ranch Road.

The unit offers a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has minimal transit options.

4601 De Zavala Road

Next, check out this 937-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 4601 De Zavala Road. It's listed for $1,015/month.

Building amenities include a gym, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the apartment, you'll see a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

20395 Stone Oak Parkway

Located at 20395 Stone Oak Parkway, here's a 668-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,015/month.

Look for in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the unit. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and an indoor fireplace. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

7626 Callaghan Road

Here's a 1,050-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 7626 Callaghan Road that's going for $1,018/month.

Building amenities include secured entry and on-site laundry. You can also expect a dishwasher in the furnished unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

