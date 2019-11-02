Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in San Antonio if you don't want to spend more than $1,100/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1818 Rogers Road at Military Drive West

Listed at $1,032/month, this 740-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1818 Rogers Road at Military Drive West.

The apartment, which comes furnished, has hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building features garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Henderson Pass (North Central Thousand Oaks)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at Henderson Pass. It's also listed for $1,005/month for its 972 square feet.

The building offers on-site laundry. Also, expect to find a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, and a dishwasher in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

20395 Stone Oak Parkway

Check out this 668-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 20395 Stone Oak Parkway. It's listed for $1,005/month.

The building has garage parking. You can also expect to find in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a fireplace in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

4906 Wurzbach Parkway (Sun Gate)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 4906 Wurzbach Parkway. It's listed for $1,010/month for its 690 square feet.

The apartment comes with a walk-in closet. The building has a gym. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in San Antonio.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.