Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in San Antonio if you don't want to spend more than $1,200/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

300 E. Basse Road

Here's a 682-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 300 E. Basse Road that's going for $1,105/month.

The residence includes in-unit laundry, a balcony and a dishwasher. The building features assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

13330 Blanco Road

Next, check out this 1,036-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 13330 Blanco Road. It's listed for $1,109/month.

The building features assigned parking. The unit also has a dishwasher, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and carpeted floors. Animals are not allowed. Expect a $150 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1111 Austin Highway (Terrell Heights)

Located at 1111 Austin Highway, here's an 840-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's also listed for $1,109/month.

The listing promises hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the residence. The building features a fitness center. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1207 Huebner Road

Then, there's this 1,025-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit located at 1207 Huebner Road. It's listed at $1,109/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. In the residence, you can anticipate air conditioning, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

7602 Luskey Blvd. (Friedrich Wilderness Park)

And there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 7602 Luskey Blvd. It's listed for $1,110/month for its 560 square feet.

The residence has in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. The property is cat-friendly and dog-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has minimal transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in San Antonio.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline