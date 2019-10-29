Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in San Antonio if you've got a budget of up to $1,200/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7935 Pipers Creek



First, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 7935 Pipers Creek. It's listed for $1,110/month for its 1,031 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. The unit also includes a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

7626 Callaghan Road

Here's a 1,050-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 7626 Callaghan Road that's going for $1,111/month.

You can expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the furnished unit. The building boasts on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3711 Medical Drive

Located at 3711 Medical Drive, here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's listed for $1,116/month.

In the residence, expect to see a dishwasher. The building features assigned parking. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

