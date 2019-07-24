Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in San Antonio with a budget of $1,300/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5002 Wiseman Blvd.

First up, there's this studio apartment over at 5002 Wiseman Blvd. It's listed for $1,205/month for its 986 square feet.

Building amenities include garage parking, assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very suitable for walking, offers minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

18130 Talavera Ridge (Forest Crest)

Here's a studio apartment at 18130 Talavera Ridge that's going for $1,205/month.

You can expect a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the residence. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and a fitness center. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, offers minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7733 Louis Pasteur Drive

Located at 7733 Louis Pasteur Drive, here's a 906-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,208/month.

The unit includes a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building boasts assigned parking. Cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat convenient for walking and biking, and offer good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in San Antonio.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.