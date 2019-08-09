Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in San Antonio if you've got a budget of up to $1,300/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

18102 Talavera Ridge (Forest Crest)

Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 18102 Talavera Ridge that's going for $1,195/month.

The residence features a dishwasher, carpeted floors and laundry. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

14838 Vance Jackson Road

Listed at $1,202/month, this 1,174-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 14838 Vance Jackson Road.

The apartment offers in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and oversized closets. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. The property is both cat-friendly and dog-friendly. The listing specifies a $350 pet fee, $100 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5002 Wiseman Blvd.

Next, there's this studio apartment over at 5002 Wiseman Blvd. It's listed for $1,205/month for its 986 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. In the unit, expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

18130 Talavera Ridge (Forest Crest)

Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 18130 Talavera Ridge. It's also listed for $1,205/month.

The building features a swimming pool and garage parking. In the unit, you'll see laundry and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

7733 Louis Pasteur Drive

Located at 7733 Louis Pasteur Drive, here's a 906-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,208/month.

The apartment includes a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and laundry. The building has garage parking. Cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

