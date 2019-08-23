Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in San Antonio with a budget of up to $1,300/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

21303 Encino Commons Blvd.

Listed at $1,274/month, this 1,103-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 21303 Encino Commons Blvd.

The unit offers hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. The building has garage parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

14838 Vance Jackson Road

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 14838 Vance Jackson Road. It's also listed for $1,202/month for its 1,174 square feet.

Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. The apartment features in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly, but be prepared for extra fees.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

5002 Wiseman Blvd.

Check out this 986-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 5002 Wiseman Blvd. It's listed for $1,205/month.

The building features garage parking. In the unit, the listing promises a fireplace, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1800 Broadway St.

Finally, there's this studio apartment over at 1800 Broadway St. It's listed for $1,210/month for its 640 square feet.

Expect to find a walk-in closet, a fireplace, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry in the furnished apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

