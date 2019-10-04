Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in San Antonio if you don't want to spend more than $1,300/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8543 State Highway 151

Listed at $1,169/month, this 959-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 8543 State Highway 151.

The unit comes with hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $350 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5002 Wiseman Blvd.

Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 5002 Wiseman Blvd. It's listed for $1,205/month for its 986 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. In the unit, expect to see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

8010 Aeromedical Road

Located at 8010 Aeromedical Road, here's a 999-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,220/month.

In the apartment, expect to see hardwood floors and a dishwasher. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $100 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

7403 Wurzbach Road

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 7403 Wurzbach Road. It's listed for $1,223/month for its 760 square feet.

In the apartment, which comes furnished, you'll see hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building features secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

9514 Dover Ridge (Northwest Crossing)

Finally, here's a three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment at 9514 Dover Ridge that's going for $1,225/month.

The building features additional storage space, a swimming pool and outdoor space. The apartment also includes a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

