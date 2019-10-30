Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in San Antonio if you've got a budget of up to $1,300/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

17239 Shavano Ranch

First, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 17239 Shavano Ranch. It's listed for $1,207/month.

The unit features a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

1111 Austin Highway (Terrell Heights)

Listed at $1,208/month, this 1,064-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1111 Austin Highway.

The unit, which can come furnished, has hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

17655 Henderson Pass

Next, check out this 1,171-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 17655 Henderson Pass. It's listed for $1,217/month.

The building has garage parking. In the unit, which comes furnished, expect to see a fireplace, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

215 N. Loop 1604 East

Listed at $1,221/month, this 1,151-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 215 N. Loop 1604 East.

The building offers on-site laundry and garage parking. In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

