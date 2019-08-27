Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in San Antonio if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

633 S. St. Mary's St. (Downtown)

Listed at $1,304/month, this 594-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 633 S. St. Mary's St.

The building boasts garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very suitable for walking and biking, and boasts excellent transit options.

8050 Oakdell Way

Located at 8050 Oakdell Way, here's a 1,223-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,307/month.

The building offers on-site laundry, gym and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is convenient for biking and offers some transit options.

1955 Larkspur Drive

Listed at $1,307/month, this 1,166-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1955 Larkspur Drive.

The building boasts secured entry. The unit also offers hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, is suitable for biking and offers some transit options.

