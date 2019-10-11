Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in San Antonio if you've got a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

6155 Eckert Road (Eckhert Crossing)

Listed at $1,262/month, this 1,039-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 6155 Eckert Road.

The apartment comes with in-unit laundry. Building amenities include garage parking, secured entry and a gym. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $400 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7712 Louis Pasteur Drive

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 7712 Louis Pasteur Drive. It's listed for $1,305/month for its 640 square feet.

The apartment comes furnished and offers a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

19414 Babcock Road

Listed at $1,315/month, this 872-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 19414 Babcock Road.

The building boasts garage parking. The unit also includes a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in San Antonio.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.