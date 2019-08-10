Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in San Antonio if you're on a budget of up to $1,500/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

17803 La Cantera Terrace (Forest Crest)

Listed at $1,401/month, this 874-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 17803 La Cantera Terrace.

The residence comes with a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood floors. Building amenities include a swimming pool. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

9401 Starcrest Drive

Here's a 1,211-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 9401 Starcrest Drive that's also going for $1,402/month.

In the apartment, you'll find a dishwasher and hardwood floors. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Pets are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

922 E. Sonterra Blvd.

Next, check out this 1,023-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 922 E. Sonterra Blvd. It's listed for $1,403/month.

The building features a swimming pool. The unit also has carpeted floors, a balcony and in-unit laundry. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

11434 Culebra Road

Finally, located at 11434 Culebra Road, here's a 1,172-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,404/month.

In the residence, expect to see hardwood floors and a dishwasher. Building amenities include a gym and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable and is fairly bikeable.

