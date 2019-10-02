Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in San Antonio if you're on a budget of up to $1,500/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

401 Santos St.

Listed at $1,402/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 401 Santos St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher, carpeted floors, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

6974 Oak Drive (Friedrich Wilderness Park)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 6974 Oak Drive. It's listed for $1,410/month.

The apartment comes furnished and offers a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.

223 Brackenridge Ave. (Mahncke Park)

Here's a 928-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 223 Brackenridge Ave. that's going for $1,415/month.

The listing promises hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the apartment. The building offers a gym and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3711 Medical Drive

Next, check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's located at 3711 Medical Drive. It's listed for $1,417/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking. You can also expect a dishwasher in the residence. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

7733 Louis Pasteur Drive

Located at 7733 Louis Pasteur Drive, here's a 455-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,418/month.

In the apartment, which comes furnished, expect to find a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

