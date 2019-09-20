Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in San Antonio if you're on a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

3010 Texas 1604 Loop (Oak Creek)

Listed at $1,515/month, this 1,365-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3010 Texas 1604 Loop.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

17803 La Cantera Terrace (Forest Crest)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 17803 La Cantera Terrace. It's listed for $1,516/month for its 874 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool. You can also expect a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

327 W. Sunset Road

Here's a 1,007-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 327 W. Sunset Road that's going for $1,519/month.

Expect to find a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. The building features secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

5039 Hamilton Wolfe Road

Check out this 1,007-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 5039 Hamilton Wolfe Road. It's listed for $1,519/month.

The building offers garage parking, a gym and a swimming pool. You can also expect to find a walk-in closet in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in San Antonio.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.