Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,600 get you?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in San Antonio if you don't want to spend more than $1,600/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

17803 La Cantera Terrace

Listed at $1,506/month, this 874-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 17803 La Cantera Terrace.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a gym and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3010 Texas 1604 Loop (Oak Creek)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 3010 Texas 1604 Loop. It's listed for $1,515/month for its 1,365 square feet.

The building offers a swimming pool. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

12701 West Ave.

Here's a 1,275-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 12701 West Ave. that's going for $1,525/month.

In the apartment, expect to see a dishwasher, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site laundry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2515 Sequoia Height St.

Next, check out this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's located at 2515 Sequoia Height St. It's listed for $1,525/month.

Building amenities include outdoor space. The unit also has carpeted floors, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, high ceilings and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5022 War Cloud St. (Hidden Cove - Indian Creek-Southwest)

Located at 5022 War Cloud St., here's a 1,777-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,525/month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

