Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in San Antonio if you've got up to $1,900/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1303 S. St. Marys St. (King William)

Here's a 1,477-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit at 1303 S. St. Marys St. that's going for $1,825/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a ceiling fan and air conditioning. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1818 Rogers Road at Military Drive West

Listed at $1,832/month, this 1,327-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1818 Rogers Road at Military Drive West.

In the furnished apartment, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

17203 N.W. Military Highway

Located at 17203 N.W. Military Highway, here's a 1,150-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,847/month.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building has secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in San Antonio.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.