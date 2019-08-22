Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $2,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in San Antonio if you've got a budget of up to $2,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2810 Babcock Road

Listed at $1,902/month, this 1,119-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 2810 Babcock Road.

The residence offers a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Pets are welcome upon approval.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

17038 Bulverde Road

Here's a 1,073-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 17038 Bulverde Road that's going for $1,920/month.

Look for carpeted floors and in-unit laundry in the residence. The building boasts a swimming pool and a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers limited transit options.

9830 Camino Villa

Listed at $1,440/month, this 1,205-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 9830 Camino Villa.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and garage parking. The apartment also has a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly, but expect extra fees.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

