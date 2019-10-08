Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $2,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in San Antonio if you've got a budget of up to $2,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2810 Babcock Road

Listed at $1,908/month, this 1,228-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2810 Babcock Road.

In the apartment, you can expect in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, secured entry and a gym. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

16333 Vance Jackson Road

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 16333 Vance Jackson Road. It's listed for $1,910/month for its 1,342 square feet.

The building features on-site laundry and garage parking. The unit comes furnished and includes a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

12803 West Ave.

Here's a 1,340-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 12803 West Ave. that's going for $1,978/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. Also, expect to find a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $500 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

