Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $2,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in San Antonio with a budget of up to $2,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

12803 West Ave.

Listed at $2,028/month, this 1,340-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 12803 West Ave.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building has secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $250 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

8026 Owl Ridge St.

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit located at 8026 Owl Ridge St. It's listed for $2,050/month for its 2,250 square feet.

The residence has a fireplace. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5602 Presidio Parkway

Here's a 1,516-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 5602 Presidio Parkway that's going for $2,058/month.

You can expect a balcony in the apartment. The building has a swimming pool and a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

19414 Babcock Road

Located at 19414 Babcock Road, here's a 1,369-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,075/month.

You can expect hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the furnished apartment. The building has garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $250 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

