Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $2,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in San Antonio if you've got a budget of up to $2,100/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

680 E. Basse Road

Listed at $2,002/month, this 902-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 680 E. Basse Road.

In the unit, you can anticipate stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and granite countertops. The building boasts secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

17803 La Cantera Terrace (Forest Crest)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom abode situated at 17803 La Cantera Terrace. It's listed for $2,025/month for its 1,370 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool. The residence also comes with a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood floors. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

12803 West Ave.

Then, here's a 1,340-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 12803 West Ave. that's going for $2,028/month.

The listing promises a dishwasher and hardwood floors in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $500 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2810 Babcock Road

Located at 2810 Babcock Road, here's a 1,191-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,042/month.

The apartment has in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood floors. The building features garage parking, secured entry and a gym. Pets are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

21626 Stonewall Parkway (Friedrich Wilderness Park)

Finally, listed at $2,050/month, this 1,392-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 21626 Stonewall Parkway.

The building has garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $400 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

