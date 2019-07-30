Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $2,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in San Antonio if you don't want to spend more than $2,200/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2810 Babcock Road

Listed at $2,103/month, this 1,228-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2810 Babcock Road.

The apartment comes with a balcony, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. The building has secured entry, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Cats and dogs are permitted upon approval.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

19414 Babcock Road

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence over at 19414 Babcock Road. It's listed for $2,110/month for its 1,369 square feet.

The residence comes with a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

23910 W. Interstate 10 Frontage Road

Here's a 1,468-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 23910 W. Interstate 10 Frontage Road that's going for $2,130/month.

The listing promises a walk-in closet, a fireplace and carpeted floors in the unit. The bua fitness center. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in San Antonio.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline